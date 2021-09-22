Plus-size supermodel Ashley Graham is pregnant with twin boys

Ashley Graham, plus-size supermodel, revealed on Instagram that she is expecting twin baby boys with husband Justin Ervin.

On Monday, Graham shared the exact moment she had learnt about the arrival of these twins in her life.

"Are you serious? We're gonna have three boys?" she says with a laugh as Ervin adds in disbelief, "You are kidding me!" she can be heard saying, while being extremely happy.

In July, Graham and Ervin announced that they're pregnant with their second child. The couple has a son named isaac who was born in January of last year.

"I don't think he understands the concept of being a 'big brother'... He knows that there's a baby in the belly. Because I say, 'Where's the baby?' And then he points and then wants to kiss it," Graham recently told a global news website.

Ashley Graham also talked about the physical transformation her body had to endure during her pregnancy.



"I think being in control when you're pregnant, it just gets thrown out the window... And I learned that the hard way when I tried to control everything when I was pregnant with Isaac and I told myself that I was going to bounce right back because I was breastfeeding and everybody told me, 'Oh, if you breastfeed you're going to lose all the weight.'... And I had a few honest women tell me you will never feel the same. So they were just blunt with me and sure enough, I haven't felt the same," she had said.

"Then boom. I was like, 'Well, I just got pregnant again so maybe I'll never feel the same and I don't even know what I felt like before I was pregnant with Isaac anyways,'" Ashley Graham concluded.