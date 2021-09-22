Daniel Craig doesn't want a woman playing James Bond

Hollywood actor Daniel Craig might not be ready to take up the job of James Bond again after his last film as the world’s most famous spy in ‘No Time To Die’ but he doesn’t want a woman replacing him too.

Yes we couldn’t believe this too when we first got to know about this weird statement of his but before you judge the actor, read his full statement.

In a statement, James Bond actor did not diss the idea of a woman James Bond but instead said “there should simply be better parts for women and actors of colour”. He said, “Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, but for a woman?”

He also added, however, in a separate interview that he couldn’t “see any reason why ultimately a woman cannot play the James Bond character”.

Daniel Craig has done justice to the role of 007 since 2006 and has starred in five James Bond movies to date.

Meanwhile, there is absolute confirmation that we will have a female James Bond as ‘No Time To Die’ will have actress Lashana Lynch who will be featured in the movie as Nomi, who is the first female secret service agent surviving the famous suffix. She won't be a substitute for James Bond but.

‘No Time To Die’ is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and also stars Oscar-winner Rami Malek as villain Lyutsifer Safin, Ana de Armas, Lea Seydoux, and Naomie Harris. Universal Pictures announced that the 25th installment of the popular James Bond film ‘No Time To Die’ will release in theatres worldwide including India (September 30).