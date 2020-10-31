'No Time To Die' to 'Skyfall': 5 most expensive James Bond movies

No Time To Die

The 25th James Bond film, 'No Time to Die', is the most expensive Bond movie ever made. The movie, which was made with a budget of $250 million is getting costlier with delays in its release date.



The movie which was initially slated to hit theatres in April 2020 but was pushed to November due to COVID. However, the makers who have a huge loan for the movie are suffering a loss of $1 million in interest a month due to the delay in the release of the film. Now, the makers have decided to push the film further to 2021, after being feared, that the movie might not gain enough revenue at the box office due to the pandemic.

(Photograph:Twitter)