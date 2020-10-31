'No Time To Die' to 'Skyfall': 5 most expensive James Bond movies
James Bond franchise' 25th movie, ‘No Time To Die’ is the most expensive Bond movie ever made.In fact, all the movies starring Daniel Craig as the 007 agent - from 'Casino Royale' to 'Spectre' and others have had exorbitant budgets. Take a look.
The 25th James Bond film, 'No Time to Die', is the most expensive Bond movie ever made. The movie, which was made with a budget of $250 million is getting costlier with delays in its release date.
The movie which was initially slated to hit theatres in April 2020 but was pushed to November due to COVID. However, the makers who have a huge loan for the movie are suffering a loss of $1 million in interest a month due to the delay in the release of the film. Now, the makers have decided to push the film further to 2021, after being feared, that the movie might not gain enough revenue at the box office due to the pandemic.
Spectre
Before 'No Time To Die', Daniel Craig starree 'Spectre' was estimated to have cost around $245 million, while some sources listing it as high as $300 million making it the most expensive Bond film and one of the most expensive films ever made back then. The movie was released on 26 October 2015 and collected over $880.7 million.
Skyfall
The 007 movie, 'Skyfall' was part of year-long celebrations of the 50th anniversary of 'Dr. No' and the Bond film series. The movie was made in a budget estimated between $150 million and $200 million. The movie grossed revenue over $1.109 billion.
Quantum of Solace
Denial Craige second outing as 007, 'Quantum of Solace' was budgeted at $200 million and grossed around $589.5 million at the box office.
Casino Royale
Daniel Craig Bond films have only gotten more expensive since his first outing as 007 in 2006 in 'Casino Royale', which itself cost $150 million to produce. However, the movie collected a big amount of $ 606.1 million.