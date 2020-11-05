Here's the truth behind Lashana Lynch taking on James Bond's role in absence of Daniel Craig

The upcoming James Bond installment can easily be called one of the most anticipated films of the recent. ‘No Time To Die’ starring Daniel Craig in and as 007, world’s famous spy will release in early 2021 after having been postponed several times due to the pandemic.

There have also been rumours circulating on the internet that Marvel star Lashana Lynch will take over the role after Daniel Craig retires from the character but there’s more to that. It was rumored back in 2019 that she would be playing the new 007, a piece of news that many misconstrued as confirmation that she'd be replacing James Bond entirely.

Lashana stars in the 25th James Bond film as part of spy’s team but she is not exactly taking over the character from Daniel Craig. The truth is, Lashana will star as 007 only for the time Daniel Craig’s character will be absent from the scene. There are portions in the first half when Daniel’s character will be locked up so Lashana’s character takes over the role of 007 but she will be a colleague to Daniel and not take over the character.

Lashana has been at the receiving end of a lot of flak as netizens have criticised her casting thinking that she will replace Daniel after his retirement from the role.

Directed by Cary Fukunaga, No Time To Die also features Rami Malek as Safin, a mysterious villain whose face is disfigured by scars, and Ana de Armas as Paloma, a CIA agent and Bond girl the actor calls empowered and realistic. Lea Seydoux and Christoph Waltz also appear, reprising their roles from Spectre, Dr. Madeline Swann and Blofeld respectively.

Daniel Craig will retire from James Bond after 15 years of playing the character.

‘No Time To Die’ will release on April 2, 2021.

