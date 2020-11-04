Did you know James Bond star Sean Connery has an asteroid named after him?

James Bond actor Sean Connery who died at the age of 90 will always be remembered. But did you know that the late star has an asteroid named after him?

The actor was honoured by NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) for his role in the film ‘The Name of the Rose’ and 1979 science fiction ‘Meteor’ -- with an asteroid named after him.

In a tweet on Monday, Nasa said, "Sir Sean Connery starred in the movie ‘Meteor’ where he led Nasa's efforts to defend Earth against an asteroid impact threat... decades before Nasa appointed its first Planetary Defense Officer!"

Remembering Sean Connery (1930-2020): Lesser known facts about the Hollywood legend

NASA also shared a video of the asteroid named after Sean Connery, floating in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter and wrote: "as cool as its namesake".

Sir Sean Connery starred in the movie “Meteor” where he led NASA's efforts to defend Earth against an #asteroid impact threat...decades before @NASA appointed its first #PlanetaryDefense Officer! https://t.co/DVCBeRQLgQ — NASA Asteroid Watch (@AsteroidWatch) November 1, 2020 ×

The space agency had captured Asteroid 13070 Seanconnery with its 1.5m survey telescope on Mt. Lemmon on April 4, 2020.

"Thanks for everything, Sir Sean," NASA said in its tribute to the James Bond actor.

Asteroid 13070 Seanconnery is 1.764 km in diameter and was discovered on September 8, 1991.

Sean Connery's wife reveals the James Bond actor battled dementia before death

Hollywood actor Sean Connery was the first to play Ian Fleming's James Bond in a movie. He starred in ‘Dr No’ in 1962, and was a part of six other James Bond films.