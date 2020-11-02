Sean Connery's wife reveals the James Bond actor battled dementia before death

Following the news that Sean Connery died Saturday at the age of 90, the actor's wife is opening up about Connery's final moments.

In an interview with the Mail on Sunday, Micheline Roquebrune detailed the actor's battle with dementia, which she says "took its toll on him"

"It was no life for him. He was not able to express himself latterly," she said. "At least he died in his sleep and it was just so peaceful."

Roquebrune went on to share that Connery "got his final wish to slip away without any fuss." "I was with him all the time and he just slipped away. It was what he wanted."

Having been married since 1975, Roquebrune described her late husband as "a model of a man." "He was gorgeous and we had a wonderful life together. He was a model of a man. It is going to be very hard without him, I know that. But it could not last for ever and he went peacefully."

Connery's son Jason told the Associated Press on Saturday that his father died peacefully in his sleep overnight in the Bahamas where he lived, having been "unwell for some time." "A sad day for all who knew and loved my dad and a sad loss for all people around the world who enjoyed the wonderful gift he had as an actor," he told the BBC.

Following the news of his passing, stars such as Daniel Craig, Alec Baldwin, Michael Bay, and more paid tribute to the late actor who was described as one of the "true greats of cinema."

