RIP Sean Connery: James Bond actor who almost became a Manchester United player

Actor Sean Connery has passed away. The man who started it all, the man who played the iconic James Bond for the first time on the silver screen has left the mortal world.

The star who was remembered for his films and the roles he had played in his career spanning over 7 decades. However, before his prolific Hollywood career, football enthusiast Connery was offered to don the iconic Manchester United jersey.

In his younger days, Sean Connery had played for Bonnyrigg Rose. His skills and superb on-field display earned him a trial with Scottish second division club, East Fife. During his tour, he played in a match which was watched by then United manager, Matt Busby. Busby then offered him a contract to play for the esteemed club.

Connery later admitted that he was tempted to sign the contract but he refused to sign the deal because of his age. The then 23-year-old Connery realised that players in the game usually retire in their 30′s which would have given him only about 7 years of football. He rejected the offer and went on to pursue acting.

Connery, in his initial years in acting, did several small roles and featured as an extra. To make ends meet he even took up a part-time job as a baby for journalist Peter Noble and his actress wife Marianne, which earned him 10 shillings a night.

His first big break came with the first James Bond film in 1962. In 'Dr. No,' the handsome Scottish actor enchanted co-star Ursula Andress on-screen — and countless fans off the screen. As Agent 007, he was an instant, staggering success – conveying exactly the right mix of lethal sex appeal and borderline-sociopathic capacity for disciplined violence – he was much mocked and much drooled over. Sequels followed, turning Connery into an international star.