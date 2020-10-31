'James Bond' star Sean Connery passes away aged 90

Hollywood legend Sean Connery has passed away. The man who enthralled millions with his swagger and smoothness. The man who started it all, the man who played the iconic James Bond for the first time on silver screen has left the mortal world.

Sean Connery played 007 in first five James Bond films: 'Dr No' (1962), 'From Russia with Love' (1963), 'Goldfinger' (1964), 'Thunderball' (1965) and 'You Only Live Twice' (1967).

The Scottish actor appeared as James Bond again in 'Diamonds Are Forever' (1971) and 'Never Say Never Again' (1983).

Sean Connery's acting career has spanned decades. He has an Oscar, two BAFTA awards and three Golden Globe awards among others in his kitty.

After Sean Connery, many actors have played James Bond but Connery is regarded by many to be the finest embodiment of the spy who often put his life on line in her Majesty's service.

Sean Connery's performance in films.like 'Marnie' (1964), 'Murder on the Orient Express' (1974), 'The Man Who Would Be King' (1975) and others were acclaimed as well but he will be remembered the most for the legacy he left behind as Vodka Martini sipping, crimefighting James Bond.

Although Sean Connery made James Bond the stuff of legends with the signature line "Bond....James Bond", he himself was not happy to be defined only by his portrayal of the spy. He once even said that he "hated that damned James Bond".

His acting prowess got a fitting recognition as he won Oscar award for a non-Bond film. His only Oscar came for his role in 'The Untouchables' (1987). Sean Connery has played a tough Chicago cop in the movie.

Sean Connery was knighted in the year 2000.

Exact reason for Sean Connery's death was not immediately known as the news of his passing broke.

Sean Connery had celebrated his 90th birthday this August.

In spite of being an actor of unparalleled fame, Sean Connery did not shy away from airing his political opinions. He was an ardent supporter of Scotland's independence and even had the words 'Scotland forever' tattooed on his arm when he was serving in the Royal Navy.