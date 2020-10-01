From Sean Connery to Pierce Brosnan, here's a look back at Hollywood actors who have played James Bond
Over the years, starting from 1954, a lot of actors brought the famous spy to life. With an incredible lineup of 20 films, here is a list of actors who have played the world's most famous spy, James Bond.
Barry Nelson
Barry Nelson, the first James Bond. Interestingly, Nelson was the American actor who played the first British spy. The actor appeared as a spy in the year 1954 in a single episode of television series 'Climax!' based on the Ian Fleming novel 'Casino Royale'.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Sean Connery
Sean Connery was officially the first James Bond to appear in movies and of course, he is undoubtedly the greatest James Bond actor of all time. Sean started his career as 007 with the 1962 film 'Dr. No' and continued to portray the character, in 'Russia With Love', 'Goldfinger', 'Thunderball', 'You Only Live Twice', 'Diamonds are Forever', and 'Never Say Never Again.' While he was playing the spy character, James Bond was selected as the third-greatest hero in cinema history by the American Film Institute.
(Photograph:Twitter)
David Niven
Second unofficial James Bond, David Niven, the actor played 007 in the comedic version of 'Casino Royale' in 1967, one of the few Bond movies that were not produced by Eon Productions. Despite the film's didn’t receive rave reviews by the audience and critics, Niven was considered the perfect actor to play the iconic spy by author Ian Fleming.
(Photograph:Twitter)
George Lazenby
George Lazenby bagged the James Bond character after Sean Connery left the role in 1967. George appeared as 007 in 1969 movie 'On Her Majesty's Secret Service'. However, he left the series, even before the movie was released. His tenure as Bond was the shortest among the actors who have played the spy. Although, Lazenby is the only Bond actor to receive a Golden Globe nomination so far.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Roger Moore
Roger Moore starred in as James Bond in seven movies between 1973-1985. He was one of the longest-running actors, who worked as 007 until Daniel Craig overtakes his record. Moore was also the first actor from England to play James Bond in an Eon film.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Timothy Dalton
Timothy Dalton made his first appearence as the famous-spy in 1986's 'The Living Daylights', for which he gained mix reviews. In 1994, Dalton left the role, he only appeared in two Bond films 'The Living Daylights' and ' Licence to Kill '.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Pierce Brosnan
Pierce Brosnan the fifth James Bond. The Irish actor stepped into the role in 1995, and from his good look and charm he gave out four Bond movie successful Bond films - starting from 'GoldenEye', 'Tomorrow Never Dies', 'The World is Not Enough', and 'Die Another Day' before stepping away from the part.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Daniel Craig
After Pierce Brosnan's depart from spy world in 2004, Daniel Craig stepped in as new generations favourite Bond. Over the years, he has delivered incredible work as a 007 and a booming box office numbers as well. Craig, one of the longest-serving James Bond actor starred in five films, including - 'Casino Royale', 'Quantum of Solace', 'Skyfall', 'Spectre', and upcoming and his last offering as Bond 'No Time to Die', the movie will hit the big screen in November 2020.