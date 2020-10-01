From Sean Connery to Pierce Brosnan, here's a look back at Hollywood actors who have played James Bond

Sean Connery

Sean Connery was officially the first James Bond to appear in movies and of course, he is undoubtedly the greatest James Bond actor of all time. Sean started his career as 007 with the 1962 film 'Dr. No' and continued to portray the character, in 'Russia With Love', 'Goldfinger', 'Thunderball', 'You Only Live Twice', 'Diamonds are Forever', and 'Never Say Never Again.' While he was playing the spy character, James Bond was selected as the third-greatest hero in cinema history by the American Film Institute.

(Photograph:Twitter)