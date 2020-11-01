Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh & other celebs mourn Sean Connery demise

The entire world is grieving Sean Connery’s sudden demise. The first 007 passed away on Saturday(October 31) at the age of 90.

By recalling actor's incredible work for the cinema, Indian celebrities including Ranveer Singh, Amitabh Bachchan, Randeep Hooda, Priyanka Chopra, Mahesh Babu among others paid tribute to the actor.

Amitabh Bachchan shared a pic of Sean picture on his Instagram account and wrote, ''What is the date today ..31 . 10 . 20 .. add up ➡️ .. 3 +1 is 4 .. then 1 = 5 .. then 0 .. then 2, so 4+1+2 = 7 .. then 0 ..So .. 3+1+1+2 = 7 .. and 2 zeros before you get there ..So .. 007 .. !! Sean Connery passes away .. he gave life to 007 !!''.

Lata Mangeshkar tweeted,'' The legend Sir Sean Connery, the first and best James Bond, Indiana Jones father Henry Jones Sr. The incredible Jim Malone in The Untouchables are a few of the incredible incredible characters he brought to life. Will always stay with me. Thank you. RIP. #ripseanconnery''.

Deeply saddened to hear, Sir Sean Connery is no more.

The perfect Bond who enthralled the audiences and stood tall as one of the most charismatic personalities in the entertainment industry.

Such legends come rare!

Heartfelt condolences. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) October 31, 2020 ×

Hrithik Roshan tweeted, ''Sean Connery. Sir. Your legend will live on forever. Well done Sir. You won this life. ❤️ thank you for inspiring us with the extent of your human potential. R.I.P''.

Sean Connery . Sir . Your legend will live on forever . Well done Sir. You won this life . ❤️ thank you for inspiring us with the extent of your human potential. R.I.P — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) October 31, 2020 ×

South actor Mahesh Babu tweeted, ''He set the bar high with his portrayal of #JamesBond. A legend on and off-screen. RIP Sir #SeanConnery. Thank you for all your films''.

He set the bar high with his portrayal of #JamesBond. A legend on and off-screen. RIP Sir #SeanConnery. Thank you for all your films. pic.twitter.com/UE5t7EEOyr — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 31, 2020 ×

Anupam Kher tweeted, ''Dear #SeanConnery! I feel incomplete today!! Your fan, James Bond #RIPSeanConnery''.

Priyanka Chopra took to his Instagram story and wrote, ''One of the most prolific actors of all time...suave and debonair, with that powerful voice. Rest In Peace Sir Sean. Thank you for the movies. "



Ranveer Singh shared Connery picture with James Bond gun and captioned the post with a heartbroken emoticon.

Arjun Rampal tweeted, ''The legend Sir Sean Connery, the first and best James Bond, Indiana Jones father Henry Jones Sr. The incredible Jim Malone in The Untouchables are a few of the incredible incredible characters he brought to life. Will always stay with me. Thank you. RIP. #ripseanconnery''

The legend Sir Sean Connery, the first and best James Bond, Indiana Jones father Henry Jones Sr. The incredible Jim Malone in The Untouchables are a few of the incredible incredible characters he brought to life. Will always stay with me. Thank you. RIP. #ripseanconnery pic.twitter.com/2p3Qr7yvzW — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) October 31, 2020 ×

