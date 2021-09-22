Kangana Ranaut lashes out at Alia Bhatt’s bridal ad: Stop mocking Hindu rituals

Alia Bhatt’s recent bridal ad has sparked a controversy after the ad questioned the tradition of ‘kanyadaan’ where the bride’s parents ‘give’ their daughter away to the bridegroom as part of Hindu customs and matrimony.

Among those who attacked the lines of the ad were Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut who took to her Instagram to shoot down the ad and those who participated in it including Alia Bhatt who becomes the bride in the ad. She asked brands to not “mix religion” into their advertising to manipulate “naive customers”.

Kangana wrote a lengthy post saying that women are worshipped in the scriptures and there’s no harm in seeing them as “precious source of existence”..

In the caption of her post, Kangana wrote, “Humble request to all brands ….. don’t use religion, minority, majority politics to sell things …. Stop manipulating naive consumer with shrewd divisive concepts and advertising…”

In her post, Kangana Ranaut wrote on the tradition of kanyadaan. She also requested people to stop “mocking” Hindu rituals. “We often see a martyr’s father on television, when they lose a son on the border, they roar ‘Don’t worry, I have one more son, uska bhi daan main iss dharti Maa ko dunga. Kanyadan ho ya putradan, the way society looks at the concept of renunciation shows its core value system…”

Check out Kangana Ranaut’s full post here:

Meanwhile, for those who’ve not seen the ad yet it has a mandap setting for a Hindu wedding in which Alia Bhatt’s husband-to-be is seen along with Alia’s family -- grandmother, father and mother. In the ad, Alia objects against the practice of kanyadaan at weddings. She asks why she was always treated as the “other” and a temporary part of their family, despite loving her so much. She says, “Am I a thing to be donated? Why only kanyadaan,” and is surprised when her mother-in-law and father-in-law give their son away as well.

