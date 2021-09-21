Did Diljit Dosanjh just take a dig at Bollywood when asked about his experience?

‘Soorma’ actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh recently got talking about his experience in the Bollywood industry and it’s not very pleasant.

Having featured in several Hindi films, Diljit knows the inner workings of the industry and has something to say to them: “Superstar honge apne ghar pe (Those actors can be lions in their own dens).”

In an interview, Diljit Dosanjh said that he doesn't care about making it big in Bollywood with a successful movie career as he is a good and successful Punjabi singer. Diljit Dosanjh said, “I have no desire of becoming a Bollywood star. I love music, and without anybody's say, I can make my music. No superstar can tell me that this music won't work, or that someone else's song would work better, none of this works on me. Punjabi artists are independent, and that's great freedom to have. Nobody can stop us, nobody can stop me from making music. I will keep making music for as long as I want to, and for as long as God allows me to. And I don't give a damn about getting work in Bollywood.”

On his experience, Diljit said, “If I speak up about it, it'll become a big deal. It's better to stay away from all this. Your eyes reveal everything. It isn't necessary to use words. And filmmaking is the kind of medium where it isn't necessary that you get lines. You have your face and your expressions and your eyes, which reveal everything. I'm not crazy about anybody; no actor, no director, nobody. They can be superstars in their own homes.”

Diljit Dosanjh, a popular Punjabi singer made a name for himself in Bollywood with films like ‘Udta Punjab’, ‘Phillauri’, ‘Soorma’ and others. He will soon be seen in a Netflix film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.