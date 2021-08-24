Olivia Rodrigo's single 'Brutal' is laden with surprise celebrity appearances; watch

American singer Olivia Rodrigo has dropped her latest single 'Brutal' and fans are psyched about it!



On Monday, she had the help of a few famous pals to pull off her 'Brutal' music video. The singer dropped the Petra Collins-directed visual featuring models, actors, and dancers.



The energy of this video is elevated by some of the coolest celebrity cameos like that of Lukas Gage, Nico Hiraga, and fashion model Salem Mitchell.



The video follows the narrative set out in Rodrigo's previous collaboration with Collins, when they had collaborated on 'Good For You' earlier this year.



Frankly, the video exudes a 'messy' kind of teen charm and doesn't sit right with the vibe of 2021, we have, thankfully, Rodrigo's making a statement with a plethora of Gen Z celebrities to keep her company.



Watch the full music video (and cameos) here:

