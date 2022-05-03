Natasha Poonawalla takes the Indian saree to 2022 Met Gala red carpet

Amid a bevvy of gowns and dresses, Indian entrepreneur Natasha Poonawalla turned heads in a Sabyasachi Mukherjee saree at fashion's biggest night, the Met Gala 2022. Being held at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, Poonawalla interpreted this year's theme 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion' or 'Gilded Glamour' in a brown Sabyasachi saree and teamed it up with an elaborate gold bustier by Schiaparelli Couture.



Sabyasachi decoded Natasha Poonawalla's Met Gala outfit as he wrote in an Instagram post, "For me the saree is a truly unique and versatile garment that owns its identity even as it transcends boundaries and geographies. Back when I was a young fashion student, I often wondered when I would see the sari at big global fashion events like the Met Gala."

Poonawalla's look was styled by ace stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania who shared details of her look on her Instagram page.

"The embodiment of gilded glamour, Natasha Poonawalla is exquisite in a custom Schiaparelli couture hand-forged metal corset paired with a custom Sabyasachi couture hand-crafted sari and trail. This year’s theme, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion”, references the Gilded Age of the late 19th century, a time of excess and opulence, decadence and abundance, modernization and progress. A time for making fortunes and celebrating beauty, art and fashion. A time of generous patronage to artisans and craft. A post-war moment of light-headed gaiety that mirrors our own pandemic world, when we hungrily seek a return to glamour and splendor, a return to life, a rekindling of the imagination. All with a quiet nod to remembering the lessons of history. I wanted something ornate yet whimsical, with a focus on the waist as a curtsy to the corsetry and bustles of the time, and a frothy swathe of tulle with delicate embroideries in an Indian drape. The Schiaparelli metal corset as the ultimate symbol of a true renaissance in fashion, a return to pure extravagance, and combined it with the excellence of India’s most celebrated designer , Sabyasachi who has infused new energy into the beating heart of textile traditions and my favourite, the sari which was Natasha’s vision from day one! #dreamteam" the stylist wrote.

Poonawalla has attended the Met Gala before. Indian actresses Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra have earlier been a part of the Met Gala but gave it a miss this year.

