Met Gala 2022: Hillary Clinton makes a comeback after 21 years, surprises everyone with her regal entry

New York Updated: May 03, 2022, 08:30 AM(IST)

Hillary Clinton at Met Gala 2022 Photograph:( AFP )

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton made a grand comeback at Met Gala after almost 21 years.

Clinton turned heads at the red caroet wearing a red satin gown. Interestingly, her dress is embroidered with the names of historical American women who have inspired her.

The special dress included the names of Madeline Albright, Abigail Adams, Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks, Lady Bird Johnson, and Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham. The names are reportedly embroidered in a beautiful script in the centre of the gown.

Clinton's gesture won many hearts on the internet."Hillary Clinton looks so beautiful," a social media user tweeted.

'"Heartfelt tribute," another one wrote.

Prior to Met Gala 2022, Clinton appeared at the fashion night in 2001, where she paid tribute to Jackie Kennedy's time as First Lady. 

