Met Gala 2022: Hillary Clinton makes a comeback after 21 years, surprises everyone with her regal entry

Look who graced the red carpet at the Met Gala this year! Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton made a grand comeback at the event after almost 21 years.

Clinton turned heads at the red caroet wearing a red satin gown. Interestingly, her dress is embroidered with the names of historical American women who have inspired her.

The special dress included the names of Madeline Albright, Abigail Adams, Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks, Lady Bird Johnson, and Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham. The names are reportedly embroidered in a beautiful script in the centre of the gown.

Clinton's gesture won many hearts on the internet."Hillary Clinton looks so beautiful," a social media user tweeted.

Clinton's gesture won many hearts on the internet."Hillary Clinton looks so beautiful," a social media user tweeted.

"Hillary Clinton looks so beautiful. Lovely shoulders, lovely hair, gorgeous and meaningful gown. What a classy President of the United State she would have (*should* have) been..."

'"Heartfelt tribute," another one wrote.

Madam Secretary @HillaryClinton looking absolutely stunning at the 2022 #MetGala.



"Heartfelt tribute," another one wrote.

"Madam Secretary Hillary Clinton looking absolutely stunning at the 2022 Met Gala. Her dress is embroidered with names of inspiring women no longer with us from Harriet Tubman, to Sacagawea to Secretary Albright."

Prior to Met Gala 2022, Clinton appeared at the fashion night in 2001, where she paid tribute to Jackie Kennedy's time as First Lady.