Met Gala 2022: Newlyweds Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker indulge in PDA on the red carpet

Love is in the air! Newlyweds Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker couldn't keep their hands off each other as they posed on the red carpet of Met Gala 2022. The couple posed for the shutterbugs at fashion's biggest night, holding hands and stealing kisses in between posing sessions.

One of the images features Travis and Kourtney walking the red carpet hand-in-hand.The other picture shows them looking into each other's eyes.

Speaking of their Met Gala outfits, the two chose to twin in black and white. Kourtney flaunted her toned legs in a high slit black skirt, and Travis looked dapper in a pleated kilt. She paired a floor-length skirt with a long-sleeve white shirt.

Met Gala 2022 marks Kourtney and Travis' first grand public appearances post their hush-hush wedding In Las Vegas in April. The couple tied the knot post attending the Grammys. They are expected to have another grand wedding ceremony soon which will be attended by family and friends.