Meghan Markle is opting for a home birth for her second child: Report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning to welcome their second child at home.



Several media reports suggest that the Sussexes are planning a home birth for their second child- a baby girl. The couple is parents to two-year-old boy Archie. This will be the first-ever British royal to be born in America.



The 39-year-old Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry bought their $14.5 million Montecito estate last year after moving to California.

During the couple's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, the gender of the baby was revealed and during the interview, Harry and Meghan detailed their reasons for leaving royal life behind.



Harry said, "A girl, you know, what more can you ask for? But now, you know, now we`ve got our family. We`ve got, you know, the four of us and our two dogs, and it`s great."



During the tell-all interview, the two made several serious allegations against the royal family and the Institution at large, including accusations of racism and turning a blind eye to Markle`s mental health needs.

They also discussed the media`s presence in their life, reporting on their every move and the criticism of Markle`s actions, which led to, in part, her suicidal thoughts.



Markle confessed she had no clue what her royal marriage would bring into her life, saying, "There was no way to understand what the day-to-day was going to be like."

"That`s what was really tricky over those past few years, is when the perception and the reality are two very different things. And you`re being judged on the perception, but you`re living the reality of it," she added.

The couple moved to America in early 2020 after quitting their roles as senior members of the British royal family. They announced their second pregnancy earlier this year on Valentine's Day.