Meadow Walker, Paul Walker's daughter, had a tumour removed

Newly married Meadow Walker shared some personal news related to her health.

The 23-year-old model, who walked down the isle just last month as she married actor Louis Thornton-Allan, revealed through Instagram that she had a tumour removed two years ago. Meadow posted a photo of herself wearing a medical hair cap and fiducial markers on her forehead.

"2 years ago today. I’ve come a very long way. Bye bye tumor. Blessed & grateful," Meadow captioned the photo, without revealing much information about the tumour itself.

Her celebrity friends were quick to lend their support to her. Among the first ones to wish her well was godfather and best man at her wedding, Vin Diesel. The star put a praying hand emoji in the comments as Christy Turlington, Genesis Rodriguez and other celebs showered encouraging words of support.

"We’re married!!!!" Meadow, who got married last month in a beachside wedding, wore an elegant white wedding gown with a long veil, captioned her announcement post.

Vin Diesel has spoken about the possibility of Meadow making a guest appearance at one one of the 'Fast & Furious' movies. When quizzed about it by a global news portal, he neither accepted nor denied it. Instead, he smiled and pointed at the camera.

