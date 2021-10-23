Vin Diesel walks Meadow Walker, Paul Walker's daughter, down the aisle at her wedding

Late actor Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker is now a married woman.

Meadow tied the knot with actor Louis Thornton-Allan in a beachside wedding.

On Friday, Meadow shared the news on her Instagram along with a black-and-white video of her ceremony and reception. "We’re married!!!!" Meadow captioned the video. She donned an elegant white wedding gown with a long veil.

Paul’s 'Fast & Furious' co-stars--Vin Diesel and Jordana Brewster--marked their attendance and were seen with the bride at her wedding. Diesel, who is her Godfather, walked her down the aisle for her special moment.

According to reports, Meadow and Louis married earlier this month in the Dominican Republic.

"The pandemic impacted our plans. Louis’ family wasn’t able to attend. A lot of close friends whom we consider family were also unable to attend due to travel restrictions," Meadow told Vogue magazine.



Meadow and Louis announced their engagement in August of this year. And the engagement news came as a surprise to many as the pair had gone public with their relationship just the month before.



Meadow Walker continues to stay close with her late father's celebrity friends. Jordana Brewster has predicted in the past that Meadow could very well make a guest appearance in one of the 'Fast & Furious' movies.

"Oh for sure, absolutely. I think so. I would love that. We’ll see," the actress told a news website, when asked if the young model would do a cameo in one of the last two films from the franchise.



The same website had also asked Vin about the possibility of having Meadow in the final films. The actor neither said yes or no and smiled, pointing at the camera.