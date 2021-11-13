First teaser of 'Sex & The City' sequel series 'And Just Like That' is here; release date revealed

'And Just Like That' is almost here!



HBO Max released the first teaser of the most awaited series of the year with a release date. The ten-episode sequel series of 'Sex and the City' is set to debut with its first two episodes on Dec. 9 on HBO Max.



The following eight episodes will release weekly on subsequent Thursdays.



The new teaser shows Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and their new and modern chapter in New York City.



Kim Cattrall, who starred as Samantha in the original series will not return for the reboot.

Carrie’s iconic voiceover narrates the short teaser: “They say some things never change. But the truth is, life is full of surprises,” she says. “And as your story unfolds, the city reinvents itself. And just like that, a new chapter begins.”



Along with Parker, Davis, and Nixon, original cast members Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, and the late Willie Garson are also returning.



Watch the trailer below:

The series also has some new faces. Newcomers list includes Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang, and Alexa Swinton.

Back in January, the makers officially announced that the revival series was coming and would be titled 'And Just Like That'. The show will follow Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte as they navigate friendship in their 50s.



'Sex and the City' ran for six seasons on HBO from 1998 to 2004 and led to two spinoff films in 2008 and 2010.