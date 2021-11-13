Benedict Cumberbatch's 'Doctor Strange' sequel being reshot: here's why!

Fans of 'Doctor Strange', and Benedict Cumberbatch, are going to have to wait a little longer as the cast and crew is headed for a reshoot.



According to reports, the Benedict Cumberbatch-starring sequel to Marvel Studios’ 2016 installment, 'Multiverse of Madness', is undergoing 'significant' reshoots. The new version is currently being reshot in Los Angeles, including photography.

Sources have reportedly told media outlets that Cumberbatch along with some of the cast & crew are in it for the long haul: six weeks of shooting and six working days a week. Director Sam Raimi stays in his post, and so does 'Loki' head writer Michael for writing the new variation to the story.



One source said, “Even while in the middle of production, Marvel is scheduling you for more shooting."

Another added, “We’ve had bigger reshoots on other MCU movies.”



However, yet another source revealed, “They’re here until the end of the year. That’s like a whole other movie,” said one.



One source credited the reshoots to the revamped version of the story, while another said the reason could be the impact of Covid on that had halted UK productions in the past.

The sequel to 'Doctor Strange' has gone through other challenges, too. Director Scott Derrickson had co-written a version of the script and was set to direct when creative differences meant he left in January of 2020. Raimi and Waldron were then roped in, as sources reportedly say, to create a new movie on an accelerated time frame.



Reportedly, the call for reshoots have not dampened the spirit of its cast and crew.“There is a pervasive enthusiasm,” one source described.



On Thursday, Cumberbatch was asked about the reshoots on Jimmy Kimmel Live.



“Like everything with Marvel, it comes in fresh, pretty much, most mornings,” Cumberbatch joked. “It’s really exciting and the film is shaping up to be something special.”

