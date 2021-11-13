Finally! Britney Spears' conservatorship dissolved by Judge

American pop star Britney Spears is finally free! On Friday, a Los Angeles judge ended the conservatorship that had a firm grip over Britney Spears’ life and money for close to 14 years.



The decision came after a five-month legal battle that saw Spears publicly demand the end of the conservatorship, hire her own attorney for fighting the same, have her father terminated from as an authoritative figure and now winning the legal battle to freedom.

After the squashing of the conservatorship, Britney can make her own medical, financial and personal decisions without having to seek permission for the first time since 2008.



As per media predictions, this historic decision by Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny was expected as there was hardly any room for this legal feud to drag on. But, Judge Penny has reportedly been dropping no clear indications as to what the end result would be.



However, as per ground reports, what turned the tables for good was Spears's speech back in June when she called her father out and the control over her life as “abusive.” She had, at the time, demanded that the conservatorship end without any psychiatric evaluation of her mental state.

A judge then allowed Spears to hire her own attorney of choice, Mathew Rosengart, at a July hearing.

Rosengart first ensured that Jamie Spears was removed from his role as conservator of his daughter’s finances and then worked towards the end of the conservatorship altogether. The judge suspended Jamie Spears at a September hearing, citing the “toxic environment” his presence had created.

