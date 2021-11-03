Jamie Spears files for immediate termination of conservatorship, Britney Spears' lawyer questions motive

Britney Spears' controversial conservator, father Jamie Spears, has filed for immediate termination of Britney's conservatorship and that has not gone down well with the pop star's attorney, Mathew Rosengart. The lawyer is, reportedly, questioning his motives.

As per court documents obtained by a global news website, Jamie Spears has confirmed his support towards ending the conservatorship, stating, "his cooperation in transferring the administration of her estate to her and her chosen representatives."

"Jamie unconditionally loves and supports his daughter. Full stop. As he has done for her entire life, Jamie will do everything he can to protect and care for her. For the last 13 years, that included serving as her Conservator. Now, it means ending her Conservatorship. So it is said in no uncertain terms, Jamie believes that the Conservatorship should end, immediately. Jamie will not seek to continue to serve as Conservator," the court document reportedly states.

Jamie added that the "administration of Britney’s estate has always been consistent with Britney’s best interests" and that he "encourages a full and transparent examination of the Conservatorship and has every confidence that said review will put to rest the outlandish, scurrilous and irresponsible speculation that has accompanied the media circus surrounding these proceedings."

However, Jamie maintains that the conservatorship was an absolute must as Britney's "life was in shambles and she was in physical, emotional, mental and financial distress."

He further added that he "does not make this request subject to a demand for releases or compensation – it is unconditional."

"Jamie has nothing to hide regarding his administration of Britney’s estate and will therefore hide nothing. Indeed, Jamie believes that every aspect of the Conservatorship should be made available for public examination – not the targeted leaks and misinformation that have resulted in such tabloid fodder," the document reads, stating jamie will cooperate with the handover and other formalities.

Britney Spears' lawyer has also filed legal documents, claiming Jamie is trying to avoid being deposed under oath because he doesn't want to answer questions about Britney's home and phone being allegedly bugged, claim reports.

Rosengart noted that the latest filing is "motivated by a desire to bolster his reputation or to avoid his deposition or responding to the outstanding discovery served on him in August."

Reportedly, Rosengart has requested for all documents between Jamie and Tri Star, the third party arrangement responsible for the singer's financial dealings, which prove agreements, payment communications made to Tri Star from the estate and payments made by the estate for legal services provided to Tri Star.

The lawyer also wants to see "documents and communications relating to the electronic surveillance of Britney's personal telephone and the placement of any recording devices in her home."

Jamie Spears first filed to end the conservatorship in September of this year. This move was made almost after a month since he had said he'd be willing to step down as conservator of her estate "when the time is right."

At the time, Rosengart called Jamie's move a "major victory" for the singer "and another step toward justice."

Jamie's official removal will be decided at a later hearing on November 12.