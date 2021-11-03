Alec Baldwin reposts cryptic message on shooting episode: Claims of unsafe set are bullsh*t

In an update on the Alec Baldwin shooting episode that killed Halyna Hutchins on the set of ‘Rust’, the actor posted a message of the film set being safe.

He shared a lengthy message of costume designer Terese Magpale Davis who posted a defense of the making of the indie Western. He posted message of claims of “unsafe, chaotic conditions are bullsh*t.”

Alec Baldwin has been under scrutiny as the police continue to investigate the accidental killing after a prop gun fired by Alec killed the film’s cinematographer and injured director Joel Souza.

The film was shut on October 26, five days after the mishap. The police have claimed that “no one has been ruled out”. Although no one has been charged or arrested, First Assistant Director David Halls and armorer Hannah Gutierrez have emerged at the center of the tragedy.

David Halls is the man who had handed the prop gun to Alec. Incidentally, he had been fired from a previous film in 2019 for safety issues and not rehired on another project due complaints about personal conduct.

Meanwhile, over the weekend, Alec spoke to the press and said, “I’m not allowed to make any comments because it’s an ongoing investigation. I’ve been ordered by the Sheriff’s department in Santa Fe, I can’t answer any questions about the investigation.”

“She was my friend! The day I arrived in Santa Fe to start shooting, I took her to dinner with Joel the director.”