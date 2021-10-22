Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin fires prop gun killing one on set, injuring another

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of his independent feature ‘Rust’ and accidentally killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The director Joel Souza was injured in the same accident.

The ‘Rust’ was being filmed on the set in New Mexico when this took place. It is a popular production location south of Santa Fe.

Soon after the accident, Halyna Hutchins, 42, was transported by helicopter to University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque. She died there. Meanwhile, the director was taken by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center where he is undergoing treatment for his injuries.

In a statement, the Sheriff’s office said in a statement that Hutchins and Souza “were shot when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin, 68, producer and actor.”

No one was arrested in the incident, and no charges have been filed, the office said.

Currently, detectives are interviewing witnesses and it remains an “open and active” investigation.

Meanwhile, Alec Baldwin is a co-producer on the film and plays infamous outlaw Rust, whose 13-year-old grandson is convicted of an accidental murder.

