Halle Berry on her directing debut with ‘Bruised': 'It’s f***ing hard'

Halle Berry is sharing her thoughts on her new movie 'Bruised'.



Berry recently was honoured at the 27th annual Elle Women in Hollywood event and her friend Lena Waithe recalled during the event how she tried to convince Halle Berry not to make her directorial debut with the upcoming feature 'Bruised'.



“I told her to think long and hard about it before she made that decision,” Waithe said.

“When she came back to me a few weeks later, she told me she understood why I was scared — because I love her and I wanted to protect her. And she was right. But then she said, ‘If I don’t do this, I’ll never forgive myself. I gotta see what I’m made of.’”



Berry is not only directing but also stars in the movie as an MMA fighter. “It has been my honor and my privilege to direct my first film,” Berry said.

''What I learned along the way is that it’s f–king hard. …It’s hard for all of us, and it’s hard for all of us as woman to find our voice and step into our power and to assume that. I had to learn how to do that in the last two and a half years.''



Berry also gave a shout to director Patty Jenkins, “You’ve inspired me,” Berry said.

“You allowed me to know that I maybe could direct a film one f–king day because you did. There’s so many times where as women, we didn’t think we had the right to direct, like a director is a man’s job, that we can’t do that, that we can only be the dancing f–king bear. Well, you know what? We can be more than the dancing f–king bear. We can be in charge.”

'Bruised' is set to hit Netflix on November 24, 2021