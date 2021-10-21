Korean actor Kim Seon-ho's ex-girlfriend responds to his apology: We truly loved each other

A day after Korean actor Kim Seon-ho issued an open apology to his ex-girlfriend, fans and co-stars due to the abortion controversy, his former partner has shared another heartfelt note acknowledging the actor's apology.



Days earlier the 'Hometown Cha Cha Cha' actor had been accused by the woman of forcing her to get an abortion of their child while the two were in a relationship. The woman had alleged that the actor had made false promises of marriage to her.



Now, in response to Seon-ho's post, the woman said that there was a time when they 'truly loved each other' and she doesn't feel good watching him collapse due to her extreme posts.



Koreaboo quoted her post as saying, "I’m sorry that my writing seems to have unintentionally caused damage to many people. There was a time where (Kim Seon Ho) and I truly loved each other. I don't feel good watching him collapse in the moment due to some of my extreme posts. I received an apology from him, and it seems like there were some misunderstandings between us. I hope that no more false content will be released and no more details about his and my relationship will be reproduced and spread. There is a weight on my mind because this incident seems to have caused a lot of damage to many people. I will take this post down soon."

The actor's talent management agency- Salt Entertainment too apologised on his behalf. Their statement read, “Hello. This is Salt Entertainment. We apologize for causing concern to many with actor Kim Seon Ho’s personal matters. We would like to apologize to all those who were disappointed and troubled by this issue. Once again, we apologize for worrying you with an unpleasant matter."



The controversy has led to the actor losing out on endorsement deals and TV roles.



The controversy started when a user uploaded a post on a Korean online community Nate Pann that read, “I am disclosing actor K’s two-faced and shameless true nature.”



The user did not reveal the name of the actor but called him a “piece of trash without the slightest conscience or sense of guilt".

