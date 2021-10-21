Billie Eilish launches new perfume in the shape of a woman's bosom

On Wednesday, pop star Billie Eilish announced on Instagram that she’s set to release her first fragrance, Eilish.

Calling it her 'favorite smell in the WORLD', Billie told Vogue magazine, "Perfumes have been one of my greatest joys in life, and I’ve always wanted to make one. And not as Billie Eilish, not as an artist, not as a singer; I wanted to make a perfume to have a perfume. It has nothing to do with me, I’m just branding it so that people see it."

"I’ve always been in love with vanilla, since I was a kid and my mom would teach me to bake," she added.

When asked about her favourites, the 'Therefor I Am' singer revealed, "My favorite smells are these like, amber-colored smells, to me, in my brain. I have a really strong nose, and since I was like a little kid, smells are all I think about."

Matching the “amber-colored” scents, the perfume — which is set to retail exclusively on BillieEilishFragrances.com for $68 — comes in a sculptural amber-bronze bottle, depicting a woman’s bust.

"I’ve always had an infatuation with back and collarbones and just like, bones and bodies,” she told the fashion glossy of the human body-inspired bottle, adding that she abstracted the metallic figure, so it wasn’t depicting a “certain body type," Billie Eilish was quoted as saying.

