Bipasha Basu's Maldives vacay pictures transport us back to her 'Jism' days

Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu has always been one of the fittest divas in the Indian film industry, ever.

The actress has been frequently posting about self-love and self-care and the captions of her recent trip to Maldives is also about that. What's also interesting about these posts are Bipasha's choice of beachwear.

From neon green bikinis and kaftans to (neon green) ponchos, the lady is a vision to behold in all these posts.

In one of her many vacation posts, Bipasha wrote, "Toasty! #loveyourself." In another, she said, "Neon."

These pictures evoke nostalgia in the sense that the actor's most successful film till date, 'Jism' (2003), saw her exuding a similar kind of vibe: bikinis, boldness and beauty. These pictures from her romantic getaway also go on to prove that she would always be Bollywood's favourite belle.

Bipasha Basu is married to fellow actor Karan Singh Grover, who she met during the shooting of the 2015 film 'Alone'. The couple got married on April 2016 as per Bengali traditions.

