Britney Spears-Sam Asghari's marriage on hold following pending conservatorship ruling

Ever since they announced their engagement, Britney Spears and her fiance Sam Asghari have had aspirations to buy a house, have kids and of course get married. But the couple has decided to keep these plans on hold due to the pending conservatorship ruling.



The couple has reportedly not made any wedding plans yet, because of the impending court hearing.



The duo wants to buy a new house together, but that`s on hold too.

Jamie Spears files for immediate termination of conservatorship, Britney Spears' lawyer questions motive



Britney's 13-year-long conservatorship was near to end but the court ruling has not made it null yet. The possible reason behind the same could be a mental evaluation. Britney, her father Jamie and others have urged the judge to end it without such an evaluation, but the ruling is still on hold. Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are finally engaged



With 13 years of mental evaluations on file with the court, it's up to the judge whether to cut Britney free without another conservator. The judge may want to hear from psychiatrists and other doctors before making the decision.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Britney recently revealed that she is writing a book about a ghost stuck in limbo. The plot of the novel-in-progress has prompted comparisons to her life under a conservatorship. On the other hand, Sam will be soon seen playing a key role in the upcoming action-packed movie `Hot Seat`, starring Mel Gibson.

