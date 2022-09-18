Matt Smith recalls meeting King Charles and Prince Harry post 'The Crown' premiere

Actor Matt Smith recently shared how and when he first met King Charles and Prince Harry. Spilling beans about his real-life interactions with the royal family, Smith, who portrayed a young Prince Philip in the first two seasons of 'The Crown', also revealed whether the late Queen Elizabeth II ever watched the popular Netflix series.

While promoting his latest show 'House of the Dragon' on NBC news' morning show Today, the actor shared that he once complimented King Charles for his shoes, which he apparently owned for 30 years. While Prince Harry walked up to the star once at a polo match and called him "granddad".

"I met the now King Charles, told him that I thought he had fabulous shoes, which he told me he had for 30 years," Smith told Today hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. "They were like red brogues. They were beautiful."

Smith also recalled how he once ran into Prince Harry at a polo match. "He walked up to me and went, ‘Granddad,’" Smith said. "He watched the show... I can’t claim to know if he watches it currently, but he watched a bit of it then."

When asked whether he knew if the other members of the royal family ever watched the Netflix series, Smith didn’t hesitate and shared that the late Queen did watch the series on Sunday nights. "I heard the queen had watched it, and she used to watch it on a projector on a Sunday night, apparently," he said. "And I know Philip definitely didn’t."

Smith says he got to know about Philip from a friend, who once sat next to him at a dinner. "My friend couldn't resist. By the end of the meal he was like, 'Philip I have to ask, have you watched The Crown?" Smith said. "Apparently, he turned round to him and went, 'Don't be ridiculous.'"

'Season 5' of the popular series is expected to premiere on Netflix in November.

According to reports, 'The Crown' has temporarily suspended filming for its 6th season “as a mark of respect” for the Queen. The production will resume shooting on September 14.