Brahmastra box office: Ranbir-Alia's film takes box office by storm, earns Rs 300 crores worldwide

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's 'Brahmastra' has taken the box office by storm. Ayan Mukerji's film, which is deeply inspired by Indian mythologies, has entered its second weekend, and the box office numbers are great.



The film continues to amaze the audience with its cinematic and high VFX work. In the first week, the movie successfully crossed the Rs 300 crore milestone globally.



Talking about the Indian market specifically, the film has fetched Rs 190 crores approximately in all regions.

As per the Box Office India, the Hindi version of the film earned over 8.25 crores on the second Friday. But, a massive jump in numbers was witnessed on its second Saturday and as per the trade analysis, the movie will close its second weekend with big numbers for sure.



Starring Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy in the pivotal roles, the movie has not only become the first film of this year to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in the first weekend, but it has also surpassed the lifetime collection of Kartik Aaryan's superhit film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.



Horror comedy was the second highest film in the Hindi belt this year with Rs 266 crore earning globally. According to reports, the film has fetched big numbers from the US market.

The film will soon surpass the 'Kashmir Files' collection, the highest-grossing movie in the Hindi belt this year.



After the mega success, Ayan has already confirmed that he's working on the second part of the movie, which will be out by the end of the year 2025.

The film that marks the beginning of Bollywood's own cinematic universe, the Astraverse, is a one-of-a-kind movie - whether it's high CGI & VFX work, breathtaking visuals or its interesting cast and big cameos. However, the film has been criticised for its incomprehensible writing and Alia and Ranbir's on-screen chemistry.