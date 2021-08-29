Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem's 'Family Ties' video has a surprise cameo, details inside

Grammy-winning American rapper Kendrick Lamar is back at doing what he does best: making globally appreciated music!



Recently, the rapper, who has been away from limelight since 2017, made a major comeback when he, in a collaborative effort with fellow rapper Baby Keem, released 'Family Ties' single and its video.



The first lines of his new number reads as, "I been duckin' the pandemic, I been, social gimmicks / I been duckin' the overnight activists, yeah / I'm not a trending topic, I'm a prophet."

However, the video also features a surprise appearance from American singer-dancer Normani, who has also made a comeback after a long professional hiatus.



Although Normani makes no contribution to the vocals aspect of the video, her cameo is crisp and endearing.

On August 20, in a cryptic post shared on social media, Lamar linked to a folder titled 'nu thoughts', directing readers to a letter he has shared on a website called oklama.com. In the note, the rapper — who has remained relatively silent on social media since the release of his 2017 Pulitzer Prize-winning album 'Damn' — reflected on his career as a musician and dropped clues about his final TDE album. Here's what we know about Lamar's fifth album so far.

In a letter meant for fans, while reflecting on his time as an artiste and the impact he's had on pop culture, Lamar indicated that his fifth album will be a reflection of his personal ups and downs in the last 17 years in the music business.



"I spend most of my days with fleeting thoughts. Writing. Listening. And collecting old Beach cruisers. The morning rides keep me on a hill of silence. I go months without a phone. Love, loss, and grief have disturbed my comfort zone, but the glimmers of God speak through my music and family. While the world around me evolves, I reflect on what matters the most. The life in which my words will land next," he had written.

Check out the full video here: