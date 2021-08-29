Are Zoë Kravitz, Channing Tatum dating? Fans think they are

Hollywood actors Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum are trending online after pictures of them hanging out together surfaced on the internet. And fans now wonder if they are the latest in a long-list of surprise celebrity couples.



On Wednesday, the duo was spotted in NYC biking together around the East Village. The much-hyped outing came just two days after Zoë's divorce from Karl Glusman was finalized.

While the stars have neither confirmed nor denied the status of their alleged relationship, an Entertainment Tonight (ET) report suggests that they are indeed seeing each other.



"Zoe and Channing are dating. It started out as a friendship and eventually turned to be more," ET quoted a source.

The two are working on a new project and this could also be the reason for them spending so much time toegther.

For the unversed, Zoë is making her directorial debut in the upcoming film 'Pussy Island', where Channing Tatum stars as a mysterious tech mogul with a private island.

Interestingly, Zoë and Channing have also voiced Catwoman and Clark Kent, respectively, in 2017's 'The Lego Batman Movie'.



In June, Tatum described his first meeting with the 'Big Little Lies' actress for 'Pussy Island' where the actor showed up in a pair of Crocs, which Zoë has always liked.

"When someone can just come out and tell me I should not be wearing Crocs and is so adamant about it, she completely convinced me and I never wear Crocs anymore," he had reportedly told a news website.

Check out all the fan pictures on Instagram here: