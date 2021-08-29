Netflix renews 'Manifest' for a fourth & finale season after NBC cancels it

Thanks to fans rallying around on social media for its renewal, supernatural drama series 'Manifest' has finally been renewed for a fourth (and final) season and has found its new home in video-streaming giant, Netflix.



On Saturday morning, Netflix announced that it has ordered 20 episodes of the drama from Warner Bros. TV and creator/executive producer Jeff Rake.

Also read: HER to make acting debut in ‘The Color Purple’ musical for Warner Bros



The show was grounded by NBC Network in June of this year and Rake has since been requesting fans of the show to rally around on social media. Turns out, the move worked!



The story revolves around a group of passengers on Flight 828 after it mysteriously disappears for five years.

'Manifest' re-runs remain among Netflix's most-watched programs for weeks and weeks, confirm reports.

Also read: ‘As Far As I Can Walk’ wins Best Film at Karlovy Vary Film Festival 2021



"What started years ago as a flight of fancy deep in my imagination has evolved into the jet engine journey of a lifetime. Never in my wildest dreams could I have envisioned the worldwide outpouring of love and support for this story, its characters, and the team who work so hard to bring it all to life. That we will be able to reward the fans with the ending they deserve moves me to no end. On behalf of the cast, the crew, the writers, directors, and producers, thank you to Netflix, Warner Bros., and of course to the fans. You did this," said creator Rake in a statement.

"Since its premiere on Netflix in June, Manifest has proven very popular with our members. Jeff Rake and his team have crafted a beguiling mystery that has viewers around the world on the edge of their seats and believing again in second chances, and we're thrilled that they will bring fans some closure with this final super-sized season," added Bela Bajaria, Netflix head of global TV, in a statement.



After NBC declined to renew the series for a fourth season, Rake started an online campaign while Warner Bros. TV tried to find a new home for the supernatural drama.

Also read: Orlando Bloom recalls 'narrowly escaping death and paralysis'



At the time, Netflix did not know that many of its subscribers would end up watching the season 1 and 2 re-runs. Hulu, in the meantime, has the rights to season 3.



In June, when the show was dropped by NBC, Rake had reportedly expressed his thoughts on his show's cancellation to an entertainment website. "I can't begin to describe how gratifying it is to experience this show finding a new audience. A lot of folks who are focused on broadcast forget sometimes that there are millions and millions of viewers out there who consume all of their entertainment on platforms like Netflix and Hulu. Manifest has an entirely new legion of fans developing as we speak. For me as the creator, for my producers, for the cast, it's incredibly rewarding to take this brand on a new lap with an entirely new community of fans. Is it confusing? Yes. How strange for a show to seemingly be at the end of its rope and then suddenly it's the No. 1 series on Netflix for, I think it's 20 days in a row. I was well on my way through the stages of grief to process the premature ending of the story. Now I am basking in the rebirth of the show."