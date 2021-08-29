‘As Far As I Can Walk’ wins Best Film at Karlovy Vary Film Festival 2021

On Saturday, the awards for the 2021 Karlovy Vary International Film Festival were handed out in a ceremony.



Serbian director Stefan Arsenijevic's 'As Far As I Can Walk', a contemporary re-imagining of a traditional medieval epic in which African migrants take the role of Serbian national heroes, has won this year’s Crystal Globe as the Best Film of the 2021 Karlovy Vary Film Festival, reports confirm.

This film is the second feature from the Oscar-nominated director (for his 2003 short film '(A)Torsion'), his first full-length debut movie was 'Love and Other Crimes' (2008).



As per reports, the Karlovy Vary jury thought the 13-year gap between both the films was worth the wait and gave 'As Far As I Can Walk' the top honor, as well as the accompanying €25,000 ($30,000) cash bursary for the 2021 Crystal Globe to Arsenijevic and his producer Strahinja Banovic.

Also, the lead actor in the film--Ibrahim Koma--took home Karlovy Vary’s Best Actor award for his performance.

Reportedly, Karlovy Vary’s special jury prize was given to 'Every Single Minute', Erika Hnikova’s documentary about a family obsessed with raising the perfect child, while Dietrich Brüggemann took home the festival’s best director honor for his German-language dramedy 'Nö'.



Canadian Éléonore Loiselle received the Best Actress for her performance in Nicolas Roy’s 'Wars', where she plays a female soldier struggling in a male-dominated world.

However, the audience award went to Zatopek, a sports drama from Czech director David Ondricek about a fateful meeting in 1968 between Australian runner Ron Clarke, at the time the world record holder, and his old friend and role model, legendary Czech long-distance runner Emil Zatopek.