Chadwick Boseman 1st death anniversary: Fans, Marvel co-stars remember 'Black Panther' star

It's been a year since 'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman died and left the glorious legacy behind him, which will be cherished for life long. Boseman's fans, co-stars from Marvel Cinematic Universe and others paid tribute to him on the first anniversary of his death.



Boseman, best known for the 2018 superhero film 'Black Panther', died after a four-year-long battle with cancer.

Boseman was the first black superhero to get his own standalone film in the Marvel 'Black Panther', and was set to appear in a sequel to 'Black Panther' due in 2022.

One year after his death, Boseman's Marvel co-star Lupita Nyong’o shared a heartfelt tribute for the star and wrote, “I did not know that I could miss both his laughter and his silence in equal measure. I do. I do… One year after his passing, the memory of @chadwickboseman remains this alive in me,” wrote Nyong’o on Twitter.

The official Twitter handle of Marvel Studios shared a photo of Chadwick. The caption read, “Honoring our friend, our inspiration and our King, Chadwick Boseman.”

The actress, who is currently filming 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', shared a happy picture of them together.



Mark Ruffalo, the Bruce Banner and Hulk actor also took his Twitter account and remembered the star, “Can’t believe how fast time has gone. Thinking of you today, @chadwickboseman.”

In the past year, 'Black Panther' star Michael B. Jordan, always remembers his friend's legacy and never forgets to mention him in his talks. Remembering the actor, he shared a photo of himself with Boseman on Instagram, writing, “Not a day goes by bro… Love and miss you but I know you still with us.”

At this year award season, Boseman and her 'Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom' co-star Viola Davis were one of the frontrunners and made much noise for their movie. Ma Rainey’s was Chadwick last movie, was released posthumously the same year and was critically acclaim, earning him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor and a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Motion Picture Drama.

Remembering him, Voila wrote, ''This day last year you left this earth and us. Man you are missed!!!''.

“Not a day goes by one year later, where it doesn’t still hurt,” wrote Josh Gad. “But in the darkness, he always reminds us of the light. He was an angel on this planet and is now a Saint on high. Love you and miss you more than ever… forever.”

Several fans took their social media and posted their favourite photos and artwork of Boseman.