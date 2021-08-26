Actress Zoë Kravitz to star in animated series 'Phatty Phatty'

Actress Zoë Kravitz is set to star in and executive produce ‘Phatty Patty’, an animated series.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Westbrook Studios will produce the project while the animated series has been created, written and executive produced by India Sage Wilson.

'Phatty Patty' is based on Wilson's life experience growing up as a bi-racial girl, trying to find her place in the world. During the early 2000s, at the height of Britney vs. Christina, 9-year-old Patty Palecki's dreams of stardom are crushed when she discovers Mick Jagger is not her biological father.

Inspired by Wilson’s own journey toward self-acceptance as a biracial girl in a white community, the animated series with Zoë Kravitz brings Patty’s life on screen.