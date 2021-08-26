Universal drops first look of Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen's 'Ambulance'

Universal dropped the first look at Michael Bay’s action movie ‘Ambulance’ at CinemaCon 2021. The film starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Eiza Gonzalez, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Garret Dillahunt is about two robbers who steal an ambulance after their heist goes awry.

In the film Ambulance, Yahya Abdul-Mateen plays a working-class guy with a wife and a kid. He desperately needs $231,000 in cash and approaches Jake Gyllenhaal, who plays an old bud involved in crime. Gyllenhaal’s character talks him into a $32 million bank heist. 'Downton Abbey' sequel gets title and trailer at CinemaCon 2021

In the trailer dropped during CinemaCon, Jake Gyllenhaal lets a cop into the bank during the heist, which only complicates things. He’s eventually gunned down by the duo in a garage. Gonzalez arrives to save him. SWAT teams, guys getting thrown through glass, fast cuts, and the rapid rhythm.

‘Ambulance’ will release on February 18, 2022.