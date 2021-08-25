'Matrix 4' trailer and official title revealed: CinemaCon 2021

It was a huge reveal at CinemaCon 2021 as Warner Bros. revealed the official title of their upcoming Keanu Reeves starrer ‘Matrix 4’. The film is titled ‘The Matrix: Resurrections’.

As for the trailer, ‘Matrix 4’ begins with actor Neil Patrick Harris talking to Keanu Reeves’ character Neo. This is happening in future San Francisco.

It appears that Neo is trapped in a humdrum world, much like his first self in the 1999 movie. He’s just not getting his surroundings. Keanu is heard saying, “Am I crazy?” to which Neil says, “We don’t use that word in here.”

Then, Keanu Reeves comes in contact with Carrie Anne Moss’ Trinity in a cafe: “Have we met?” she asks Neo.

The Matrix 4 trailer has lots of jumping in midair, karate and all acrobats.

‘The Matrix: Resurrections’ is directed by Lana Wachowski and is slated to come out on December 22.