'Downton Abbey' sequel gets title and trailer at CinemaCon 2021

After a solid response to ‘Downton Abbey’ that premiered its trailer at CinemaCon 2019, makers released the trailer for its upcoming sequel at CinemaCon 2021.

Downton Abbey 2 titled ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ is set to open on March 18, 2022.

The teaser trailer shows Crawley family reuniting with the Downton staff as preparations for an overseas journey are underway.



The film’s original cast including Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, Elizabeth McGovern, Laura Charmichael, Carter and more have returned for the second film. New additions include Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West.

The screenplay is by Downton creator Julian Fellowes, with Gareth Neame and Liz Trubridge producing with Fellowes. Simon Curtis is directing.

‘Downton Abbey 2’ is a Carnival Films production.