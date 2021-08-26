'American Horror Story: Double Feature' teaser has some aliens

Latest teaser for American Horror Story’s 10th installment just dropped.

Titled ‘Double Feature’, the 10th installment of American Horror Story comprise the Red Tide arc, which follows a struggling writer, his pregnant wife and their daughter who move to an isolated beach town for the winter. The last four episodes make up Death Valley, an arc that seems to be about extraterrestrial life on Earth.

Based on the clip, Death Valley seems to take place both in the past and present.

Set to appear in Death Valley are Sarah Paulson, Rachel Hilson, Lily Rabe, Rebecca Dayan, Angelica ross, Leslie Grossman and Cody Fern.

American Horror Story is executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray and Manny Coto.

American Horror Story is produced by 20th Television.