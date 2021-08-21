Kendrick Lamar announces 'final album' with label

American rapper Kendrick Lamar is producing his final album with music label Top Dawg Entertainment.

On August 20, in a cryptic post shared on social media, Lamar linked to a folder titled 'nu thoughts', directing readers to a letter he has shared on a website called oklama.com. In the note, the rapper — who has remained relatively silent on social media since the release of his 2017 Pulitzer Prize-winning album 'Damn' — reflected on his career as a musician and dropped clues about his final TDE album. Here's what we know about Lamar's fifth album so far.

In a letter meant for fans, while reflecting on his time as an artiste and the impact he's had on pop culture, Lamar indicated that his fifth album will be a reflection of his personal ups and downs in the last 17 years in the music business.



"I spend most of my days with fleeting thoughts. Writing. Listening. And collecting old Beach cruisers. The morning rides keep me on a hill of silence. I go months without a phone. Love, loss, and grief have disturbed my comfort zone, but the glimmers of God speak through my music and family. While the world around me evolves, I reflect on what matters the most. The life in which my words will land next," he wrote.



Expressing gratitude for the last two decades, Lamar said that the future is uncertain but he would like to continue with his true calling in life. "As I produce my final TDE album, I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years. The Struggles. The Success. And most importantly, the Brotherhood. May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life's calling. There's beauty in completion. And always faith in the unknown. Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts. I've prayed for you all. See you soon enough. — oklama," Lamar wrote.



While the celebrated rapper did not mention whether this is his last album ever, it is definitely his final album with Top Dawg Entertainment, indicating than any future releases would be shared under a new label, if at all.

Towards the end, Lamar declared that he would see us all 'soon enough' but did not specify a release date for his new album or even the name of it.