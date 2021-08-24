Kamal Haasan reviews Siddharth Malhotra's 'Shershaah', Karan Johar's honoured

South Indian superstar Kamal Haasan has tweeted his views on Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's film 'Shershaah'.



In it, he has revealed that he had resented the way the Indian Army has been shown in the films since his childhood but found this latest offering an 'exception' to that and was all praise for the performances rendered in 'Shershaah'.



In his first tweet, Kamal Haasan wrote, "Right from my childhood as a film fan and a patriot's son I resented the way Indian army was depicted in some of our Cinemas. Shershaah is that exception that makes my chest swell with pride for my soldiers.

"Thanks @DharmaMovies for promoting a talented director like @vishnu_dir. Congrats @SidMalhotra and @advani_kiara, excellent work," he went on to add.

Reacting to the tweet, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani said, "Thank you so so much sir," and producer Karan Johar reacted, saying his tweet was an 'honour' for the team.



"Thank you so much Sir! This is such an honour for team #Shershaah," wrote Johar.

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan and co-produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, 'Shershaah' also stars Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar and Pawan Chopra.