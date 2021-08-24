Kartik Aaryan, Tabu return to 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2' set; check out pic here

Kartik Aaryan shared a picture with Tabu as the duo kickstarted shooting for their upcoming film ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 2’. They resumed shoot on the horror sequel of the hit film after all filming was brought to a standstill because of the coronavirus.

The cast and crew reunited again after one year in March 2021, but the filming was disrupted after Kartik contracted the virus, and then later due to the lockdown in the Covid-19 second wave.

Bhool Bhulaiya 2 is a sequel to Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan starrer that was a mega hit. Priyadarshan had directed the 2007 film . It was a remake of the 1993 Malayalam film ‘Manichitrathazhu’.

Sharing a picture on Instagram with his co-star Tabu, Kartik Aaryan wrote, “Begin Again #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 👻". ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 2’ also stars Kiara Advani.