Kartik Aaryan tests positive for coronavirus

Kartik Aaryan has tested positive for coronavirus.



The actor, on Monday, took to social media to inform that he has tested positive for Covid-19. "Positive ho gaya, Dua karo," Kartik shared on Instagram and Twitter, informing his fans about his health.









The actor was currently shooting for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' along with Tabu and Kiara Advani. No news of any other person getting testing positive from the set is confirmed yet.



Shoot for the Anees Bazmee directorial has already been delayed several times due to Covid. It is now being speculated that the shoot will again be halted with the lead actor falling sick.



The film is a sequel to the 2007 film "Bhool Bhulaiyaa" and is slated to hit theatres in November.



Besides this, Kartik will also be seen in the film 'Dhamaka' which will release on OTT. The actor will be seen playing the role of a news anchor in the film, who is covering the story of a mysterious bomb blast. The film has been directed by Ram Madhvani.



Kartik is the latest celebrity who has tested positive in the recent timeline. Before him, Ranbir Kapoor, Tara Sutaria Manoj Bajpayee, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Ashish Vidyarthi have tested positive.