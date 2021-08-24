Indian musician Shankar Mahadevan's biopic wins big at Cannes World Film Festival

'Decoding Shankar', a 50-minute Documentary film, directed by Deepti Pillay Sivan has done our nation proud by winning not one, but two awards at the world’s most prestigious film festival - The Cannes World Film Festival! The film struck gold in the 'Best Indian Film' and 'Best Biographical Film' categories.



Hearteningly, this isn’t the first time that 'Decoding Shankar' has wowed audiences and critics alike on the global stage. In fact, the film has won several awards in the 'Best International Documentary' category at multiple prestigious film festivals.



These include the likes of the Toronto International Women Film Festival, the Indo-French International Film Festival, the Tokyo International Short Film Festival, Santa Monica Shorts, The Indie Fest Film Awards, the London Independent Film Festival, and the Red Movie Awards. A sterling list in itself!



The film has also made it to the official selection list at the Montreal Independent Film Festival, the Chicago Indie Film Awards, the Stuttgart International Film Festival, the Jecheon Film and Music International Film Festival, the Madrid Imagine India International Film Festival, the Gaithersburg International Film Festival, and the International Film Festival of India.



It isn’t just a biographical film with rich content centred around musical maestro, Shankar Mahadevan. Unlike other films of this genre, 'Decoding Shankar' offers audiences a more immersive experience closest to the source with Shankar himself narrating his story as the protagonist! Imagine hearing from Shankar as he recounts his fascinating journey - from his childhood to his dilemmas around becoming a full-time musician, from entering the would of ad jingles to eventually striking it big as a Composer and Artist.



The documentary is interspersed with relevant anecdotes and bytes from Indian celebrities across industries such as Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar, Javed Akhtar, Gulzar Sahib, Farhan Akhtar, Aamir Khan, Zakir Hussain, Louis Banks, and many others who speak about their association with Shankar Mahadevan over the years.

