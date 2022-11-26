JJ Valaya recalls designing costumes for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' with Ruth Carter

Indian designer and couturier JJ Valaya recently shared a long note on social media to thank Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth Carter for involving the House of Valaya in the making of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' costumes. Thanking Carter, he revealed how proud he is of the costumes he helped create for Queen Ramonda’s character, played on-screen by the accomplished Angela Bassett.

Sharing several stills from the Marvel film, the Delhi-based designer wrote, "It is with great pride that we showcase the fabulous results of our association with the uber talented and Oscar winning costume designer RUTH CARTER for BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER. The House of Valaya worked closely with @therealruthecarter in creating some very special pieces for Queen Ramonda’s character, played on-screen by the accomplished Angela Bassett @im.angelabassett."

He further added, "We look forward to many more magical associations with Ms. Carter & Hollywood. We request all to go and witness this spectacle on the big screen to truly enjoy the splendour." Take a look!

The Marvel project, which is known for its sci-fi take on the fictional African nation of Wakanda, was mostly dominated by superhero suits, however, Queen Ramonda was an exception. Her ensembles included floor-length gowns and matching headgear with detailed embroidery. Her outfits were mostly crafted in shades ranging from a sombre white to beige and royal red to purple.

One of the most celebrated Indian couturiers, Valaya, was first discovered by Carter while working on the 2021 film 'Coming 2 America', which featured Eddie Murphy.