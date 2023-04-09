Jennifer Aniston buys Oprah Winfrey's Tuscan-style California villa for $14 million: Report

Reports are rife that FRIENDS star Jennifer Aniston has bought famous TV personality Oprah Winfrey's lavish mansion, situated in California's coveted coastal enclave of Montecito, for a whopping $14.75 million. The off-market deal was reportedly made at the end of March, according to property records obtained by Mansion Global.

Most information about the property is not widely available due to the hush-hush nature of the deal. However, based on past listings, we can say that the property is a Tuscan-style farmhouse built in the late 1990s with four bedrooms, 4,320 square feet of living space and sitting on roughly an acre of grounds.

The 68-year-old paid $10.48 million for the spread in January 2021, using an entity linked to her network, according to records.

Winfrey, Aniston or their teams are yet to confirm the news!

Montecito is home to several celebrities! Its reported residents include Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey, Ariana Grande and Gwyneth Paltrow.

The actress recently offered her 41 million Instagram followers a rare peek into her Los Angeles home before donning a Versace dress, climbing into her luxury car and attending a Murder Mystery 2 premiere. She posed at her US$21 million mansion and flaunted its stunning interior.

She bought the house in 2011 and according to Architectural Digest, the actress was intimately involved in creating the look, feel and flow of the house. From antique screens and plush couches, the diva has created a dreamy place to live and host FRIENDS reunion parties.

On the movie front, Aniston was last seen in Netflix film Murder Mystery 2 as Audrey Spitz. The film also starred Adam Sandler, Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent and Jodie Turner-Smith among others.

