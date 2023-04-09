Timothee Chalamet will sing for Bob Dylan's biopic, says director James Mangold

Hollywood star Timothée Chalamet will soon find out how it feels to sing and perform songs as Bob Dylan. Director James Mangold, who is helming the forthcoming Dylan biopic titled A Complete Unknown, recently spoke to a publication at London's Star Wars Celebration and shared some interesting facts about the film.

In an interview with Collider published on Friday, Mangold was asked whether Chalamet will sing for the movie. In response, he said, "Of course!"

The director also explained why he said yes to directing Searchlight Pictures' Dylan film, which is based on author Elijah Wald's 2015 book Dylan Goes Electric and has a script from Jay Cocks.

He said, "It's such an amazing time in American culture and the story of a young, 19-year-old Bob Dylan coming to New York with like two dollars in his pocket and becoming a worldwide sensation within three years — first being embraced into the family of folk music in New York and then, of course, kind of outrunning them at a certain point as his star rises so beyond belief."

Mangold added, "It's such an interesting true story and about such an interesting moment in the American scene."

The filming of the biopic will commence in August and iconic music figures such as Woody Guthrie, Pete Seeger and Joan Baez will be seen in it.

Chalamet was most recently seen in Bones and All. He's currently waiting for the release of Dune: Part Two and Wonka. The actor told British Vogue last year that he has seven musical numbers in Wonka, which serves as a prequel to Roald Dahl's 1964 novel, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

